CNMI reports two more Covid-19 cases

The Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC) announce that two individuals have been confirmed to have contracted Covid-19, bringing CNMI’s current case count to 45 since March 28.

The CNMI residents were identified by traveler screening and confirmed for COovid-19 through fifth day testing. The individuals have been safely in quarantine and have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends, and associates) of the newly confirmed cases.

Of the 21 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 18 cases originated from the US mainland, one from a U.S. territory, and two from a foreign country.

Of the total 45 confirmed cases, 21 cases (47 percent) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures in accordance with the CNMI Covid-19 emergency directives.

Through the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force, many interventions have been put in place to protect the community from the spread of Covid-19, as well as care for those who are diagnosed. Proactive isolation of recent cases, identified through the CNMI Mandatory Declaration Form and Covid-19 testing required for all incoming passengers, highlights the value of this border containment effort. Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key in minimizing the risk of exposure for Covid-19 to the community within the CNMI.

As a reminder, beyond these border protection measures, the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and CHCC remind everyone in the community to continue to practice good hand-hygiene, wear a face-covering, social distancing, and limit time spent in public places as much as possible.





