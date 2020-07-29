Military

NDAA appropriates $662M in military spending for Guam

July 29, 2020

By Pacific Island Times News Staff

 

The  William "Mac" Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act for 2021, which passed the House of Representatives by  a 295-125 vote, appropriates more than $662 million in military buildup spending for Guam, according to Guam Delegate Michael San Nicolas.

 

H.R. 6395 also offers a long-awaited solution to Guam's need for H-2B  construction labor to be available for civilian projects on Guam, passing the House of Representatives with bi-partisan support."

 

 "This brings our total military spending on Guam for our term to just under $1 billion, and this along with the breakthrough in our H-2B circumstances are indicative of our ability to continue delivering outcomes for our people working collaboratively to address armed services issues," San Nicolas said.

 

"As H.R. 6395 moves to the Senate for consideration we will again be engaging local civic groups, our Guam Republican Party, and leadership in the government of Guam to all lend their support in getting these critical provisions over the finish line and enacted into law,"San Nicolas said.

 

Tags:

NDAA 2021

Michael San Nicholas

military buildup

