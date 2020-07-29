Guam's latest Covid-19 tally: 351



Two cases tested positive for Covid-19 at the Department of Public Health and Social Services. One case reported travel to the Philippines and was identified in a quarantine facility. One case is currently under investigation.

To date, there have been a total of 351 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with five deaths, 297 released from isolation, and 49 active cases. Of those cases, 302 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

The largest group that tested positive for Covid-19 this week since Guam moved to Pandemic Condition 3 was reported on July 27 with nine cases.

Meanwhile, the Guam Environmental Protection Agency (Guam EPA) reminds the community that anyone intending to import surface disinfectant products and pesticides into Guam must submit a notice of arrival with the agency, prior to the arrival of shipment.

"Guam EPA collaborates with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to safeguard the island from the importation of unregistered surface disinfectants," the Joint Information Center said. "Disinfectants are antimicrobial chemicals designed to destroy microorganisms on surfaces and are classified as pesticides."

The government urged consumers to exercise caution when purchasing and using surface disinfectants.

"Unregistered surface disinfectants can put consumers at risk, as they may be ineffective against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19," officials said.

Both consumers and importers are reminded to carefully examine product labels that are affixed to surface disinfectant products and ensure the label:

is printed in the English language

lists an EPA Registration number

lists an EPA Establishment number

lists the manufacturer’s name

offers directions for use

provides instructions for storage and disposal



The Joint Information Center has also confirmed that five individuals are in the Covid D-19 Care Unit at the Guam Memorial Hospital. Two of these individuals are receiving Intensive Care Unit (ICU) level care and both are stable.

Contact tracing is ongoing and indicates that four of GMHA’s COVID-19 patients are connected to the

same household.

The JIC is also aware of a separate viral message on chat groups and social media alerting people of contact tracing efforts including calling individuals and requesting for personal information or payment information for test kits and test results. The viral message is unofficial and the Department of Public Health and Social Services will never ask for social security numbers, credit card, or banking information during official contact tracing calls.

