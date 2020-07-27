Guam DRT announces release of additional 1,841 EIP checks

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Monday it processed 1,841 EIP program payments totaling about $2.74 million on July 23.

Since April, DRT processed 73,874 EIP Program payments totaling about $133.93 million. This represents about 89 percent of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury.

DRT is processing EIP Program payments on a weekly basis. All EIP Program checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted on Friday, July 24, 2020.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 3.

Consistent with the IRS, Guam DRT urges all eligible non-filers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment.

Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15 by all filing mechanisms allowed by Guam DRT, will be able to receive their payments by Dec. 31. Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the EIP.