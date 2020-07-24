UOG's nursing grads achieve 100% licensure, 94% work locally as RNs

Class of 2019 nursing students at the University of Guam gather for a group photo just prior to their graduation in May 2019. From left, Shanna Mendoza, Athea Salas, Jenesis Vita, Veronica Sazon, Elizabeth Terry, Elijel Dorion, Rachelle Bumagat, Ma. Triziah Calingo, Ariane Sagun, Ashley Sigaoat, and Faesha Martin. Photo courtesy of the University of Guam

All 31 graduates from the University of Guam’s nursing program in the Class of 2019 have officially passed the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) on their first attempt taking the test. The class’s 100 percent first-time pass rate, including both spring and fall graduates, exceeds the national pass rate for baccalaureate graduates of 91.2 percent and the international rate of 45.5% (https://www.ncsbn.org/1237.htm).

The NCLEX is the standardized test nursing graduates must take to become registered nurses.

Of the 2019 graduates, 94 percent are now employed on Guam as registered nurses — 26 within the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and Guam Regional Medical City and three within private clinics. Two graduates were military dependents and are now employed as RNs off island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our nursing graduates continue to excel, and we are so proud of their determination as well as the dedication of our staff and faculty,” said Margaret Hattori-Uchima, dean of the School of Health. “We receive feedback all the time from local employers and national program partners how impressed they are with our nursing students’ skills and adaptability, and these exam results solidify that.”

The last four graduating classes, from 2016 to 2019,have had a 99 percent first-time pass rate or higher, resulting in nearly 100 registered nurses entering the workforce.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year, especially, has underscored the demand for and value of credentialed health care professionals and nurses,” said UOG President Thomas W. Krise. “It’s an amazing accomplishment that our nursing program here at UOG is helping to fill this demand with the utmost efficiency.”

Many factors contribute to the program’s successful pass rates, Hattori-Uchima said, including offering students online and in-classroom NCLEX reviews, mentored clinical practice opportunities over the summer at GMHA, and faculty mentors who provide ongoing coaching and support. The program also receives an annual financial contribution from TakeCare Insurance Co. that provides the nursing students with essential learning materials, equipment, and experiences.