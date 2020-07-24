Guam Covid-19 tests detect five new cases

Five people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing Guam's tally to 337.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 177 individuals for on Thursday, July 23, with two positive results.

Three cases tested positive by Diagnostic Laboratory Services. Two reported recent travel from the continental U.S. and were identified in quarantine. One case was identified through contact tracing.

Guam's total number of cases include five deaths, 24 released from isolation, and 88 active cases. Of those cases, 288 are classified as civilians and 49 are military service members.

The government's new quarantine protocols for incoming travelers took effect Friday, July 24.

The Covid-19 Area Risk (CAR) Score is now the primary tool used to assess the risk of an area’s potential to spread Covid-19 to other states or countries through travel.

The CAR Score was first implemented on July 1 as part of Guam’s Quarantine Protocol for incoming travelers.

The governor's office said the current scoring system is unique to Guam and developed by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s Physicians Advisory Group.

It factors in three key assessments including case doubling time, test positivity rate and new cases per population of 100,000.

Case Doubling Time relates to the speed at which coronavirus has the potential to spread exponentially. It measures, as the name would suggest, how many days it takes for the number of coronavirus cases to double.

For example, during the first two weeks of Guam’s public health emergency, the case doubling time was three days, which meant that our total number of cases on average doubled every three days during that two-week period. Currently, our Case Doubling Time over the past two weeks is calculated to be 189 days.

Test positivity rate refers to the percentage of people who have tested positive for Covid19 out of the total number of those who have been tested.

New cases per 100,000 population is a ratio used to track the rate of COVID-19 cases per capita in a jurisdiction.

