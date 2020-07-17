Travel restrictions remain at Navy Base Guam, AAFB

While the Department of Defense has lifted the coronavirus-related travel restrictions at certain installations throughout the United States and foreign countries, the policy remains at Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam.

To date, Guam's Covid-19 total is 314 with 5 deaths, 222 released from isolation, and 87 active cases. Of those cases, 267 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members deployed at AAFB.

More than 1,200 of the 4,800 sailors assigned to the carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt tested Covid-19 positive. The sailors were quarantined at hotels in Tumon and those who tested positive were isolated at Naval Base Guam and Naval Hospital.

The Nimitz-class carrier, which pulled into Guam on May 21 after a port visit in Vietnam, is now back at its homeport in San Diego. Roosevelt has completed its deployment after battling the Covid-19 outbreak fo two months.

On Wednesday, DoD lifted travel restrictions at 90 of 231 military bases.

"Unrestricted travel is allowed for service members or civilian between installations that have met the criteria of the Secretary of Defense memo on the conditions-based, phased approach to personnel movement and travel dated May 22, 2020. If either installation does not meet the criteria, an exemption or waiver would be required," DOD stated in its advisory.

