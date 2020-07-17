PBS Guam to broadcast 76the Liberation Day celebration

PBS Guam will rebroadcast the 2019 Liberation Day program. File photo by Joint Region Marianas

Guam will mark the 76th anniversary of the island's liberation from the Japanese occupation on July 21 without the annual parade.

The Liberation Day Parade is among this year's community events that have been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's celebration had too find an alternative platform.

The Guam Educational Telecommunications Corporation, also known as PBS Guam KGTF Channel 12, will instead broadcast a one-hour Liberation Special called, “76th Guam Liberation Day Commemoration” followed by the rebroadcast of the 75th Guam Liberation Day Parade. The one-hour special, “76th Guam Liberation Day Commemoration” will showcase historical Liberation Day Parade moments beginning as far back as 1995.



"As this year’s Liberation nears, one thing is for certain, our island has endured and overcome so much from occupation, war, and now a pandemic. As our community braced itself from the Covid-19 virus, we

are now just beginning to get on the path of healing and recovery," PBS said in a statement. 'Guam is resilient, strong and will overcome this pandemic just like we did 76 years ago as we survived World War II and the Japanese Occupation."



Together, PBS will broadcast over five hours of Liberation Day programming.



“Historically, July has been a month of celebration. From annual Liberation festivities, WWII village, and memorial ceremonies, to our annual parade. This month deserves to be celebrated, and the Covid-19 virus is not going to take that away from us," said Ina Carillo, general manager of PBS.

"This is a time not only for celebration but for reflection. A time for our community to show our respect and honor our liberators, our soldiers, our vets, and most especially our survivors. I hope that you enjoy our Liberation Coverage this year as we at PBS pay respect to those who survived the atrocities of the war and those who fought for our freedom," she added.



Broadcast dates for the one-hour special, “76th Guam Liberation Day Commemoration” will air on PBS Guam , KGTF Channel 12 at 10 a.m. on July 21, followed by the rebroadcast of the 75th Liberation Day Parade in its entirety at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 26, at 10:30 the rebroadcast the special, “76th Guam Liberation Day Commemoration” will air followed by the rebroadcast of the 75th Liberation Day Parade at 11:30 a.m.





