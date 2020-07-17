Guam moving to PCOR3 effective July 20

Guam will move to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 effective midnight on Monday, July 20, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced today.

“As has been said before, reopening Guam will be slow, gradual, and deliberate. Every decision made is based on the data we have and our ability to manage and respond to the threat of Covid-19,” the governor said at Friday’s press conference.

To date, there have been a total of 314 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 222 released from isolation, and 87 active cases. Of those cases, 267 are classified as civilians and 47 are military service members.

“Collectively, we have made great progress since the public health emergency was declared on March 14, and I am confident in the measured approach we are taking and the direction we are heading.”

Under PCOR 3, all businesses will be allowed to operate with the exception of senior citizen centers and organized sports leagues, tournaments and events, subject to all the prior minimum requirements published by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Leon Guerrero reminded the community that the goal is not simply to move from one PCOR to another; rather, she added, “it is to reopen our economy in a way that protects both lives and livelihoods.”

The Guam Visitors Bureau welcomed the governor's PCOR3 declaration.

"With more residents feeling comfortable patronizing local businesses and restaurants today, the Guam Visitors Bureau is encouraged by Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s decision to move into Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 on July 20, 2020," GVB vice president Gerry Perez said.

"The safety measures that businesses, hotels, and restaurants have implemented continue to uphold Guam’s social distancing guidelines and protocols. Our community understands the importance of supporting these measures for the benefit of us all. We are energized to continue working with the Governor, Lt. Governor, our legislators, and our industry stakeholders to keep everyone’s safety as our top priority as we begin the hard process to rebuild our economy," Perez added.

Leon Guerrero said the decision to move the island to PCOR 3 was based on her consultation her Physicians Advisory Group and the State Surgeon Cell.

She advised businesses to submit a reopening plan to DPHSS prior to resuming their operations. “In addition to reopening of more businesses, the social gatherings limit will be increased from 25 to 50 people and this limit will be applicable to outdoor gathering,” the governor said.

While more restrictions will be loosened, the governor urged the community to continue practicing protective measures such as the 6-feet social distancing, wearing of face masks— even if with just friends and family— and good personal hygiene.

“These actions may be simple, and sound repetitive, but they have made a huge difference in our community’s ability to mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” the governor said.

As Public Health released this week, upon declaration of PCOR 3, K-through-12 schools and Institutions of Higher Education are authorized to open upon submission of a reopening plan to Public Health.

“Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio has been working collaboratively on a nearly day-to-day basis with the Guam Department of Education and other charter and private schools, my Physicians Advisory Group Subcommittee on Education, and other stakeholders,” the governor said.

In line with moving to PCOR 3, the government is also revising quarantine, testing, and monitoring requirements for all travelers entering Guam. “We are continuing to ensure we base our decisions on risk. Dr. Felix Cabrera is here to discuss the details of the new quarantine procedures, which will be effective after midnight on Friday, July 24,” the governor said.

“While this shift into PCOR 3 reflects the medical data we have been tracking, I must remind everyone that this emergency is far from over. As we continue to monitor our progress, I will be extending the public health emergency to Aug. 29,” Leon Guerrero said.

