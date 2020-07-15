CNMI reports 3 new Covid cases; emergency declaration extended

Saipan-- CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres on Wednesday renewed his declaration of state of public health emergency, extending it for 30 more days as the CNMI reported three new Covid-19 cases.

The extension of public health emergency allows the continuation of protective measures and protocols to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The three new positive cases brought the CNMI’s current case count to 36 since March 28, the CNMI Governor's Office said Wednesday.

The three travelers diagnosed with COVID-19 were screened and swabbed for specimen collection on July 9, upon arrival at the Francisco C. Ada International Airport, and were escorted to the designated quarantine site at Kanoa Resort until their scheduled fifth day test on July 14, in compliance with the Governor’s Executive Order.

The individuals were confirmed last night and are in stable condition. They remain safely isolated at the designated quarantine site at Kanoa Resort and are being closely monitored.

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members, friends, and associates) of the new confirmed cases.

Of the total 36 confirmed cases, 13 cases (36 percent) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, Directive 8.

Through the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force, many interventions are in place to protect the community from the spread of the coronavirus within the CNMI and care for those who are diagnosed.

The recent cases, which are identified through the CNMI mandatory declaration form and the required Covid-19 testing for all incoming international passengers, highlight the value of this border containment effort.

"Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key in minimizing the risk of exposure for Covid-19 to the community," the governor's office said. "As a reminder, beyond these border protection measures, it is essential for everyone in the community to continue to practice good hand-hygiene, wear a face-covering, social distancing, and limit time spent in public places as much as possible."

