Service member found Covid-positive before arriving Guam

A service member who traveled to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) on July 11 on a government contracted flight was confirmed positive with Covid-19.

The service member provided a sample for Covid-19 testing in the days preceding the flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington and displayed no Covid-19 symptoms prior to boarding the flight.

Officials at Andersen AFB were notified of the positive test result while the flight was en route to Guam.

Immediately after processing at Andersen AFB, the Covid-positive service member was placed into isolation and all other military and civilian passengers were placed into quarantine in Department of Defense (DoD)-supervised facilities.

All passengers will remain in mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days in accordance with DoD and Government of Guam public health protocols.

Military public health investigators are currently conducting contact tracing to determine where this member may have contracted the virus.

The case is not currently included in the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) official overall count. A determination will be made on whether or not the positive case will be included. To date, there have been a total of 312 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 5 deaths, 202 released from isolation, and 105 active cases.

Of those cases, 266 are classified as civilians and 46 are military service members.

On July 2, Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander, directed the following protective measures:

Service members both permanently and temporarily assigned to Andersen Air Force Base must still limit travel to essential trips only, i.e. grocery shopping, gas station, post office, pharmacy visits, transit to and from work and individual outdoor exercise. Dependents are also highly encouraged to limit travel to essential trips only.

Military members not in compliance with this policy will be subject to Uniform Code of Military Justice action.

Installation access is restricted to mission essential personnel or MEP. Monday through Friday. All other personnel with privileges will have access Saturday and Sunday. MEP are defined as the following:

Active duty military and United States Coast Guard personnel and their dependents

National Guard and Reserve on Title 1 0 orders and their dependents

Members of 254 ABG on AGR orders and their dependents

DOD civilian employees and their dependents

Full-time contractors

AAFES and DeCA employees

