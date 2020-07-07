Guam realtors stand ready to assist Guamanians buy homes

While state governors have issued directives ordering a pause on rental payments and evictions, the future of real estate is facing uncertainty.

But the Guam Association of Realtors stands ready to assist Guamanians find homes for their families.

“With close to 500 members, GAR is not only the leading voice for real estate locally, but an independent survey reports that 84 percent of homebuyers would use the same realtors again. We celebrate their commitment to helping Guamanians achieve their dream of home ownership,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said at Monday's proclamation signing declaring July Realtors Month.

In her opening remarks, Leon Guerrero acknowledged Guam's realtors help inn assisting first-time homeowners find the best for their needs within a reasonable price. The governor told GAR that she is “appreciative in your efforts” and that “realtors give confidence and support to first time homeowners to feel calm about jumping into homeownership.”

The proclamation states, “Throughout our current public health emergency and in recognition, realtors have understood the importance of ceasing non-essential operations and have found alternative ways to conduct their operations, assisting clients in finding homes with limited physical interaction by utilizing virtual tours and electronic communications.”

The proclamation was signed via Zoom conference with members of the Guam Association of Realtors. Also present was Sen. Joe San Agustin, chairperson of the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriations and Housing.

“Guam is always ready,” the senator said. "For many years, people like you have helped homeowners to realize their dream.”

GAR was founded in 1970 and became a member of the National Association of Realtors in 1971. The proclamation praises the GAR for agreeing to be a part of the Inafa’ Guma Måmi Housing Task Force in June 2017, which is aimed at aiding first-time homebuyers in attaining homeownership, assisting existing homeowners in building infrastructure, and aiding homeowners on the brink of foreclosure.

