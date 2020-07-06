Senators seek cancellation of Guam primary election

Senators James Moylan and Therese Terlaje will be introducing a bi-partisan measure this morning to cancel the 2020 primary election scheduled for Aug. 29.

With the concerns associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, and minimizing risks related with large social gatherings, the measure would allow all candidates who are on the primary election ballot to advance to the general election in November.

This would provide the Guam Election Commission additional time in establishing measures to assure the safety of all voters in the November election.

Likewise, the legislation would also save the government of Guam at least $350,000 in costs for the primary election.

While nine of the 19 villages will have contests during the primary election, because there is a congressional race on one side of the ballot, and the elimination of one senatorial candidate on the other side, this will end up being an islandwide election in August, hence defeating any other argument related to minimizing risks associated with the pandemic.

At the same time, with the government's financial resources looming as a result of the economic crisis, it is vital to place any cost-cutting measures on the table for discussion.