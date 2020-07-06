EVA Air applies for flights to Palau

Taiwan's EVA Air is planning to operate flights to Palau.

The airline filed to operate twice-weekly flights to the island nation with Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration .

As the CAA has been reported to have already completed a preliminary review., a report from Taiwan News has stated the application has been forwarded to Taiwan's Ministry of Transportation and Communication for approval.

With its filing to operate flights to Palau, EVA Air has not released any details as to when the flights will start which it has been quoted in reports saying it will be dependent on the current pandemic and real market demand.

Palau has been considered as a destination for Taiwanese tourists as both countries have diplomatic ties and the island nation does not have any reported Covid-19 cases.

Flights between Palau and Taiwan is governed by an air service agreement where a total of eight flights can be operated by each country's airlines.

Between Taiwan and Palau, China Airlines currently can operate up to six-weekly flights on the route. EVA Air will likely take up the opened slots that were served by the now-defunct TransAsia Airways. Flights are currently suspended amid the Covid-19 pandemic. While Palau has its own locally-based airlines, it does not have any carrier currently operating flights to Taiwan. (Flights in Asia)