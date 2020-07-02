The Tsubaki Tower offical opens

Premier Hotel Group announced today the opening of The Tsubaki Tower, a luxury hotel in the northernmost point of famed Tumon Bay, overlooking a world-class marine preserve and nestled in a quiet lush corner of the island’s tourism district.

The Tsubaki Tower is Guam’s newest resort, which offers 340 all-oceanview rooms and suites. With its enviable setting and upscale offerings, the resort combines an elevated level of luxury that is rooted in the island’s unique 4,000-year-old culture.

The Tsubaki Tower hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 1 to officially welcome guests in and to celebrate a new milestone in Guam’s tourism history. The Tsubaki Tower is the first newly built hotel in Guam within the past four years.

The 27-story resort is perched at the highest point of Tumon Bay and nestled into five acres of lush greenery and mountainside. Each of The Tsubaki Tower’s 340 rooms and suites faces the ocean and offers panoramic views of Guam’s Pacific blue waters and vivid sunsets.

From the higher floors, guests will be able to view famed Two Lovers Point to the north and the pristine Orote Point to the south. Two white-sandy beaches are within walking distance of the hotel – Tumon Bay, a world-class marine preserve, and historic Gun Beach, accessible by a nature trail.

Mitsuo “Mike” Sato, president of PHR Ken Micronesia Inc. noted to guests that The Tsubaki Tower aims to serve as a proud ambassador for Guam, encouraging the enjoyment of Guam’s natural environment through discovery and exploration.

The hotel aims to provide its guests with authentic and unique moments of Discovery, Belonging, Wonder, and Serenity which is part of The Tsubaki Journey.

“From the conceptual stage, The Tsubaki Tower was designed to honor the island’s unique culture and sense of place," Sato said. "We incorporated into the design natural textures, language, and the flavors inspired by Guam’s nature and history, a first of its kind for the island. We wanted to show our commitment to Guam, by including its essence in the littlest details.”

The Tsubaki Tower offers the largest standard rooms on Guam. The standard rooms start at 45 square meters (484 sq. ft.) with an additional 13 square meters (140 sq. ft.) of balcony space. The resort also features two types of dining, three bars, lobby lounge, 24-hour deli, takeout cafe, in-room dining services with special menus created specifically to enjoy on the expansive balconies that serve as additional rooms to lounge and dine.

The Tsubaki Tower’s style has been inspired by the power of nature. The hotel contemporary luxury reflects Guam’s distinctive tropical landscapes and cosmopolitan atmosphere with natural textures and tones throughout.

Sato noted, “We are very proud of our newest property in Guam and have been looking forward to welcoming guests to enjoy The Tsubaki Journey. We spent that last six years planning how every detail will include the warmth of Guam’s Håfa Adai spirit. Everyone will enjoy this new Guam experience, one that offers an appreciation of nature, a sense of serenity, and unrivaled service.”

When guests are ready to venture out, The Tsubaki Tower is a short walk from the center of Tumon Bay, where many shopping and dining options are available.

Click here to subscribe to our digital monthly edition