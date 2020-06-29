DPHSS reports 5 new cases; Guam total 253

Five new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) from June 26–28. Four cases tested positive at Diagnostic Laboratory Services and one case tested positive at U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH), Guam. One case reported household contact to a confirmed case and was identified through contact tracing. No other cases reported contact to a confirmed case.

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The cumulative total from all labs will be reported on a nightly basis, unless unavailable.

To date, there have been a total of 253 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 5 deaths, 179 released from isolation, and 69 active cases. Of those cases, 211 are classified as civilians, and 42 are military service members—35 of which have been identified among a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base (AFB). As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice. For updated information on COVID-19 cases on Guam, visit the COVID-19 Dashboard and Situation Report at http://dphss.guam.gov/covid-19/.