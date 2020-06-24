Military

US Army Corps of Engineers welcomes 72nd commander

June 24, 2020

|

By U.S. Army Corps of Engineers- Honolulu District Public Affairs

                                                                      Lt. Col. Eric S. Marshall

 

Forth Shafter, Hawaii -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District welcomes new leadership Wednesday, June 24 as Lt. Col. Eric S. Marshall assumes command from Lt. Col. Kathryn P. Sanborn during a modified change of command ceremony being held at Fort Shafter’s Palm Circle Gazebo.

Marshall, who most recently served as the deputy commander, 130th Engineer Brigade at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, is the 72nd commander in the District's 115 year history.

Marshall will oversee a 300-plus person workforce of engineers, scientists and support staff serving the Pacific Region, including Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and Kwajalein. Honolulu District is responsible for major military design and construction, civil works, international and interagency support, real estate services to the Army and Air Force, regulatory work, environmental services and emergency management.

 

Lt. Col. Marshall holds a Bachelor's Degree in Physics from the U.S. Air Force Academy and a Master’s Degree in Nuclear Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He was commissioned as an Engineer in the U.S. Army 2002 and is a licensed Professional Engineer (Civil) and Project Management Professional.

 

Traditionally, a unit’s colors are passed during a change of command ceremony to represent the official transfer of leadership and responsibility from the outgoing command commander to the incoming commander. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the ceremony will be modified to adhere to current social distancing and limited personnel gathering protective measures.

 

Lt. Col. Sanborn’s next assignment is to attend the U.S. Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, Pa.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Lt. Col. Eric S. Marshall

