DOD has 22 more confirmed Covid-19 cases

June 20, 2020

|

By Pacific Island TImes News Staff

 

The Department of Defense has confirmed 22 additional cases of Covid-19  at Andersen Air Force Base. They were  identified through contact tracing among service members in a unit deployed AAFB, bringing the total cases associated with this unit to 35. 

 

Two cases were identified through screening at Andersen AFB and were healthcare workers who reported contact to cases of Covid-19.

 

All service members assigned to the unit were placed in isolation and have since been relocated to Andersen AFB where they are under medical observation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols.

 

All members of the deployed unit have been tested with conclusive results. All positive cases were placed under mandatory isolation, and all other military members associated to this unit were placed under mandatory enforced quarantine on Andersen AFB.

 

Andersen AFB, working with DPHSS, continues to conduct thorough and complete contact tracing.

 

Andersen AFB said servicemembers are complying with all DoD travel restrictions and clearance processes and are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all service members, civilians, families and the community. 

 

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper recently signed a memo, moving to a conditions-based, phased approach to personnel movement and travel.

 

Effective today, the Department of Defense has lifted travel restrictions to 4 6 states and Guam, as well as seven foreign host nations, "subject to the assessment of conditions at individual military installations within these areas."

These criteria are: 1) removal of shelter-in-place orders or other travel restrictions 2) 14-day downward trajectory of flu-like and COVID-19-like symptoms; and 3) 14-day downward trajectory of new Covid-19 cases or positive tests.

 

"The secretaries of the military departments, commanders of the Combatant Commands, and the chief Management Officer will assess specific DOD installations, facilities, or locations under their purview," Esper said in a statemetnt.

 

To date, Guam has a total of 222 confirmed cases including both the military and civilian infections.

 

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested two individuals for COVID-19 on Saturday, June 20, 2020 with conclusive results. Zero tested positive through DPHSS and two tested negative for SARS-CoV-2. 

 

 

