Guam DRT processed a total of $124.3M EIP checks

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) announced today that on Friday, June 19, the agency processed 1,536 economic impact payments totaling about $2.36 million.

Altogether, for the months of April, May and June, DRT processed approximately 67,800 EIPs totaling about $124.3 million. This represents about 92 percent of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury.

In the month of May 2020, the agency processed approximately 56,700 EIP Program payments totaling about $107 million with about $96 million of the $107 million being processed within seven days from receiving EIP funding from the U.S. Treasury. This was in addition to the approximately $11 million which was processed in the month of April 2020 within a little over two weeks of the passing of the CARES Act.

DRT is processing EIPs on a weekly basis. In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

ADVERTISEMENT

DRT worked to ensure that the language “validly filed and processed” was approved by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury. This language was very critical to the agency being able to follow the pillar of the CARES Act which requires that payments be made as rapidly as possible to eligible recipients. Had this language not been included, DRT would have only been able to pay a fraction of what it was able to pay within the month, which would have resulted in thousands of Guam residents waiting for potentially up to several months for their EIP.

All EIP Program checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing with the last batch being transmitted on Friday June 19, 2020.

All EIP Program payments processed were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following are potential reasons you may not have received your EIP Program payment if you have already filed a return:

Issues relating to an incorrect mailing address. Issues relating to a mismatched social security number. Issues related to eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent. Improper use of the Non-filer claim form when required to file an Income Tax Return for either or for both 2018 and 2019. Issues related to a late-filed Income Tax Return for tax year 2018. Keep in mind that tax year 2019 was extended to July 15, 2020.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of May 16, 2020 DRT launched its online version of the Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers Form. Guam residents who meet the requirements for the Form EIP-NF are encouraged to register at the Individual Login Section of DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.com so that they can file the form online.

Click here to subscribe to our digital monthly edition