Covid-19 cases at AAFB rise to 15

Contact tracing at the military installation on Guam has led to seven more individuals who tested positive for Covid-19.

These cases were among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base, bringing the total cases associated with this unit to 15. All cases have been placed in isolation and are currently under investigation.

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.

To date, Guam's total number of Covid-9 cases is 200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 5 deaths, 173 released from isolation, and 22 active cases.

On June 17, AAFB reported the first seven Covid-19 cases affecting service members who deployed to Guam on May 25. Upon arrival, members of the deployed unit were lodged at Guam Reef Hotel in Tumon and received medical checks.

On June 11, a service member began to show symptoms of Covid-19 and was immediately tested by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam staff, which later produced a positive result on June 12. Six additional service members that had close contact with the first individual have also been confirmed positive.

“Andersen AFB is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with Joint Region Marianas and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to coordinate prevention and response efforts,” Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander, said in a press release June 17. “Team Andersen remains committed to the health of our service members, their families, and the local community.”

