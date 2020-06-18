DoD now has 8 Covid-19 cases

Four cases tested positive for Covid-19 through the Department of Defense and were identified through contact tracing.

Since June 12, eight cases of Covid-19 have been identified among service members in a unit deployed to Andersen Air Force Base. All cases have been placed in isolation and are currently under investigation.

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.

To date, there have been 192 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with five deaths, 170 released from isolation, and 17 active cases. As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice.