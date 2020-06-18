CNMI receives additional FEMA grant for sports facility repair

Oleai Sports Complex was destroyed by super typhoon Yutu in October 2018. Photo courtesy of Saipan Tribune

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded $1.7 million to Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands for the repair of the island's sports complex damaged by super typhoon Yutu in 2018.

"This funding from FEMA's public assistance program is crucial to the CNMI's ability to bring our Oleai Sports Complex back to pre-typhoon condition," CNMI Gov. Ralph Torres said.

"We have a shared goal of looking out for our athletes and our commitment to ensuring a space for our citizens to engage in sporting activities and athletic events, as we have done so for decades at the local, regional and international level. We are thankful to Region IX Administrator Bob Fenton and his team here in the CNMI for this FEMA assistance. Our partnership will help us build a stronger Marianas.”

Yutu, which had caused catastrophic destruction on Tinian and Saipan, was the strongest typhoon ever recorded to impact the Mariana Islands, and is tied as the second-strongest tropical cyclone to strike the United States and its unincorporated territories by both wind speed and barometric pressure.

FEMA has obligated a total of more than $149 million in federal funding for Public Assistance projects related to Super Typhoon Yutu. ​

The grants are funded through FEMA’s Public Assistance program which provides grant reimbursement to communities for expenses incurred in the immediate response and the recovery from a disaster. Eligible applicants include states, federally-recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations. The grant applications in the CNMI are submitted by the Commonwealth, which coordinates the process with local governments.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the Commonwealth and it is the Commonwealth's responsibility to ensure the eligible sub-recipients receive this award. Following its review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, the Commonwealth will provide funds to the sub-recipient on a reimbursable basis.

