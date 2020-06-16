JAL flights remain suspended

While Guam prepares to reopen tourism on July 1, Japan Airlines is not flying passengers to Guam anytime soon. Based on flights schedule posted on the AB Won Pat International Airport, only United Airlines is currently flying between Japan and Guam.

JAL today announced revisions to its flight frequency plans for the month of July, which show a total of 48 route reductions with a total of 18,186 suspended flights.

"Although entry restrictions continue to be implemented in various countries, the carrier has decided to operate scheduled flights to select international destinations in the United States, Europe, and Asia to help support customers planning to return to Japan and for those planning to travel for business and personal reasons," the company said.

While scheduled commercial passenger flights will be reduced by 93 percent for the month of July, JAL announced plans to operate cargo-only flights on select routes to help keep business moving throughout the world.

According to the plan, JAL will operate approximately 960 cargo-only flights during the month of July by utilizing passenger aircraft on routes to North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, East Asia and Oceania.

Japan Airlines Co. said Monday it will resume at full capacity boarding and security operations for domestic flights at Tokyo's Haneda airport in July with traffic expected to increase as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.

