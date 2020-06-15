Philippines stamped as 'hot spot'

Travelers coming to Guam from the Philippines will automatically be quarantined in a government facility in line with the administration’s new quarantine protocols that require stricter monitoring of passengers from international “hot spots.”

The Philippines is among the countries in the Asia Pacific marked by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services as “hot spots.”

As of Monday, the Philippines' Covid-19 positive cases have gone up to 25,930, with 5,954 recovery and 1,088 deaths. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to impose a nationwide lockdown this week to curtail the further spread of Covid-19.

According to the flights schedule posted on AB Won Pat International Airport's website, the Philippine Airlines' first flight to Guam since the resumption of its operation is scheduled to arrive at 4:45 a.m. June 16.

Under the health department's latest guidance memo "all persons entering Guam by air or sea from international hot spots or from international non-hot spots and domestic locations shall be subject to quarantine locations for a period of 14 days."

Those who have traveled (including layovers) in hot spot locations within the past two weeks prior to arrival on Guam are considered to be at higher risk and are subject to quarantine at a government quarantine facility.

A “hot spot” is defined as a country/location with Covid-19 case doubling rate less than every 30 days. A “non-hot spot” location has a case doubling rate greater than or equal to every 30 days.

Hot spot status will be determined and updated by DPHSS in consultation with the governor and state surgeon’s Physician Advisory Group.

As of June 15, Africa, Middle East and South America are identified as hot sport regions.

Besides the Philippines, countries stamped as hot spots are Bangladesh, India, Indonesia ad Nepal.

DPHSS tested 44 individuals for COVID-19 on Monday, June 15, 2020 with conclusive results. Zero tested positive through DPHSS and 44 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

To date, there have been 185 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with five deaths, 169 released from isolation, and 11 active cases.

