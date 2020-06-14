More Guam businesses get the greenlight to reopen

More businesses, including childcare facilities and recreational establishments, are set to reopen Monday as Guam operate under Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 2.

In its latest guidance memo, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services said businesses and organizations permitted to resume operations "may proceed to operate after industry-specific or organization-specific plans are developed and submitted with Covid-19 prevention and control measures outlined in the document Minimum Pandemic Workplace Operational Requirements and other requirements set forth by DPHSS.

Effective 8 a.m. on June 15, the following businesses and activities are allowed:

Childcare facilities at no more than 25 percent occupancy rate;

Therapeutic massage establishments;

Movie theatres;

Fishing charters and other similar businesses; and

Non-organized contact physical activities and sports. Sporting events, tournaments, and other similar activities are prohibited.



Effective Friday, June 19 at 8 a.m., the following businesses and activities are allowed to operate:

Bars and taverns at no more than 25 percent occupancy rate; and

Bowling alleys

To date, there have been 185 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with five deaths, 168 released from isolation, and 12 active cases.

DPHSS, in collaboration with the Government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies, continues expanded COVID-19 testing.

Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, please proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Please bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing:

Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Piti Mayor’s Office Free and open to Piti residents

Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Santa Rita Senior Center Free and open to Santa Rita residents

Thursday, June 18, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the St. Anthony Church grounds, Tamuning Free and open to Tamuning and Tumon residents

Tuesday, June 23, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the GPD Police Koban Parking Lot (next to Barrigada Community Center) Free and open to Barrigada residents

Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office Free and open to Agana Heights residents



