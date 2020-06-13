Navy hospital reports one new Covid case

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 15 individuals for Covid-19 on Saturday, June 13 with conclusive results. Zero tested positive through DPHSS and 15 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

One new case of Covid-19 was reported today from the U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Guam.

To date, there have been 185 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with 5 deaths, 168 released from isolation, and 12 active cases. New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons having symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to Covid-19 infection and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared—or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared— and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.

For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.