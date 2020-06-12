GMRC: Medical facility being cleaned with latest disinfectant technology

The Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) said its housekeeping contractor uses the latest cleaning and disinfectant technology to ensure the safety of the medical facility to protect its staff, patients and visitors from Covid-19.

“While we are still concerned about Covid-19, I feel comfortable knowing GRMC is providing the safest environment for our patients and visitors with the best technology available for cleaning and sanitizing

our hospital,” said Dr. Mike Cruz, GRMC CEO/president, “We want people to feel safe when they come

to GRMC.”

Safety remains a community concern as Guam reopens after passing its coronavirus peak.

GRMC said every morning, the housekeeping team from Advance Management Inc. (AMI) disinfects every floor of GRMC using EvacleanTM Protexus Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers and EvacleanTM PURTABS disinfectant cleaner.

PURTABS is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as effective against emerging pathogens like SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. In addition to the daily morning disinfection, AMI has increased their schedule for regular cleaning and disinfecting that is done throughout the day using EPA-approved products.



While news stories about the efficiency of electrostatic sprayers and EPA-approved cleaning and disinfectant products have been increasing since the Covid-19 epidemic began, GRMC has been disinfecting the hospital with Protexus electrostatic sprayers and PURTABS for over two years.

Recently, United Airlines started using electrostatic sprayers to sanitize the cabins on all international arrivals into

U.S. hubs, Honolulu and Guam. The Marriott hotel chain is also using electrostatic sprayers with hospital-

grade disinfectant to sanitize their hotels.

