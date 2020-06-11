Guam's latest Covid tally: 183

(Updated)

Any place of business, place of worship, or public accommodation that are permitted to resume operations are required to maintain a minimum occupancy of 50 percent capacity or up to 10 people, whichever is greater, according to Guam Department of Health and Social Services.

Based on the agency's guidance, the occupancy limit provision includes employees working in the establishment.

Covid-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The cumulative total from all labs will be reported on a nightly basis, unless unavailable.

One new case of Covid-19 was reported today from the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority .

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. Cumulative test results will be provided this evening once all tests from today are finalized.

To date, there have been 183 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with five deaths, 168 released from isolation, and 10 active cases. As this is an evolving situation, information is subject to change with little to no notice.

New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons having symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to Covid-19 infection and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared—or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared—and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.



