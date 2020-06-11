Guam's disaster aid application deadline this Friday

The application deadline for the Disaster Relief Program – Prugråman Salåppe’ Ayudon I Taotao is tomorrow, June 12, 2020. Those who submit their applications by the June 12 deadline will have until June 30 to submit all the additional required documents.

All program recipients who are currently eligible and receiving benefits and those who have submitted an application, but have not yet been processed under any of the public assistance programs: Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP); Medicaid; MIP; Cash Assistance Programs (CAP); and Child Care Development Fund (CCDF) Block Grant, will not need to submit a new application form to receive the Disaster Relief Program cash assistance. DPHSS will provide a listing of all enrolled households to the Department of Administration (DOA). DOA will mail checks to the Head of the Household.

How to Apply:

Download and complete the “Disaster Relief Cash Assistance Program Application” available on the Department of Public Health and Social Services website (dphss.guam.gov). Send the signed application by email to PublicAssistance@dphss.guam.gov or submit it to the Drop Box located at Castle Mall in Mangilao, Room 16 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

Eligibility Criteria:

Total household’s gross monthly income must be equal to or below the 165% of the Federal Poverty Level Head of Household must be 18 years old and above Must provide proof of 6 months residency on Guam (examples: Landlords Statement, GHURA Contract), Statement of Living Arrangement (if living with individuals other than your family, Mayors Verification) Must provide valid identification documents (Head of Household and its members): Driver’s License, or Guam Identification Card or Passport Copy of each household member’s Social Security Card

DOA will verify eligibility based on the information submitted and mail checks to qualifying applicants. For information regarding check disbursements, please contact DOA at 475-1101, 475-1250 or 475-1221.

Expanded COVID-19 Testing Continues

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS), in collaboration with the Government of Guam, the Mayors Council of Guam, private, and federal agencies, continues expanded COVID-19 testing.

Testing is free and open to the public. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. If your village is not listed, please proceed to a neighboring village for testing. Please bring an I.D., if one is available. The expanded testing schedule is as follows:

COVID-19 Drive-Through Testing: