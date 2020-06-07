Contact tracing leads to another Covid-infected passenger

Saipan-- A returning Saipan resident, who was on United Airlines' Flight 174 on May 28 flight, tested positive for Covid-19, according to the CNMI Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The passenger, an asymptomatic 53-year-old male, was the second person on the same flight, from Guam to Saipan, who tested positive. The first passenger reportedly infected with Covid-19 was a 30-year-old woman, who originated fro the U.S. mainland and took a transit flight to Guam.

The latest case has brought to 27 the total number of positive cases in the CNMI.

The 53-year-old passenger has been placed under quarantine. "Through contact tracing of passengers aboard the same flight, he was identified for additional testing. Specimens were confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory today," according to the governor's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor’s Task Force has implemented many interventions to protect the community from the spread of Covid-19 within the CNMI, the governor's office said.

"Our recent cases, identified through the arrival screening and quarantine process required for all incoming international passengers, highlights the value of this border containment effort. Combined with immediate contact tracing, these interventions are key in minimizing the spread of exposure for COVID-19 to the community," the governor's office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CNMI Community Vulnerability Level remains at yellow "because of a greater number of negative results among an increasing number of residents being tested," the governor's office said.

The government advised the community to continue exercising cautions while in public settings and practicing hygiene and social distancing.

Click here to subscribe to our digital edition