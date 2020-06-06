Biden wins Guam's Democratic caucus

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the Guam Democratic caucus Saturday, according to preliminary results.

Biden received 270 votes (70 percent) against Bernie Sanders' 118 votes (30 percent).

Sanders dropped out of the presidential race on April 8.

The Democratic Party of Guam also held a special election (via drive-through voting) at the Adelup Breezeway.

Sarah Thomas Nededog was elected the party's chair.

Guam democrats elected seven at-large delegates for the upcoming 2020 Democratic National Convention to be held on Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Democratic Party of Guam said results will be certified next week.

Political analysts predict Biden has enough delegates to clinch the Democratic nomination.

"Biden has been the presumptive Democratic nominee since April, when Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders dropped out of the primary," CNN reported "His electoral victory in Guam on Saturday allowed him to surpass the necessary 1,991 delegates to claim the nomination on the first ballot of the party’s convention."

“A little more than three months ago I stood on stage in South Carolina and told the American people that ours was a campaign for everyone who has been knocked down, counted out, and left behind. Those words take on an ever greater resonance today, at a time when so many Americans are hurting and have suffered so much loss,” CNN quoted Biden as saying.

“So many feel knocked down by the public health and economic crisis we are weathering. So many feel counted out and left behind by a society that has for too long viewed them as less than equal, their lives as less than precious.”

While Guam voters do not get to vote in the nation's general elections, Democrats participate in the presidential primary process.

Guam will send a total of 13 delegates to the convention. The delegation will include the party chair, party vice-chair, national committeeman and national committeewoman, Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Congressman Michael San Nicolas and seven at-large delegates.

Preliminary results are as follows:



Biden Delegates: Cathy Flores, Tina Muna-Barnes, Regine Biscoe Lee, Mike Weakley, Clifford Guzman and

Beverly Borja (alternate).



Sanders Delegates: Julian Janssen, Rikki Orsini and Antonio Azios (alternate)

The Guam caucus was originally scheduled to take place on May 2 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

