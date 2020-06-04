USS Theodore Roosevelt completes carrier qualifications

The U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 completed carrier qualifications on June 2, representing the last milestone in returning the warship that suffered a large coronavirus outbreak onboard to sea.

Theodore Roosevelt qualified pilots from the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, “Golden Warriors” of VFA-87, “Blue Diamonds” of VFA-146, “Black Knights” of VFA-154, “Liberty Bells” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 115, “The Gray Wolves” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, and the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30.

The “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, and the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 also worked with the ship in support of carrier qualification operations.“It is very gratifying to be able to return to our primary mission in the Indo-Pacific,” said Capt. Steve Jaureguizar, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11.

Carrier qualifications are a time for naval aviators to refine their skills practiced during field carrier landing practice (FCLP) for sustained operations at sea aboard the aircraft carrier.

Carrier qualifications fortified the operational relationship between CVW-11 and the Theodore Roosevelt, according to the US Navy.“It felt great to get back in the cockpit and launch from the catapult while at sea,” said Lt. William Leagon, a naval aviator assigned to VAQ 142.

Theodore Roosevelt and CVW-11 are on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to provide maritime security, maintain freedom of the seas in accordance with international law and customs, and operate with international partners and allies to promote regional stability and prosperity.

“You can see and feel the excitement around the ship as we have returned to flight operations,” said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer.

“It is very rewarding for all Sailors involved to exercise their skill set and see the TR back in action.”Prior to completion of carrier qualifications CVW-11 completed FCLP at Andersen Air Force Base (AFB) to prepare pilots for underway operations. Completion of FCLP ensures that pilots have the requisite day and night practice for operations at sea aboard the carrier.

Theodore Roosevelt is the nation’s fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. Theodore Roosevelt departed San Diego for a scheduled Indo-Pacific deployment Jan. 17. (Naval Today)

