Two more passengers from US add to CNMI's Covid-19 cases

Saipan-- Two more passengers from Guam, who originated from the U.S. mainland, tested positive for Covid-19, bringing to 26 the total number of the CNMI's coronavirus cases, according to the Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.

The individuals, who were passengers of the May 30 United Airlines flight, were confirmed positive at CHCC Laboratory on June 4.

The two individuals are females, —one 15-year-old and one 56-year-old— are asymptomatic, and are being safely monitored in isolation.

CHCC contact tracing teams are still investigating the source of infection for the person confirmed positive for Covid-19 , but have identified no links to previous infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 3, a 39-year-old female who is asymptomatic, was reportedly being monitored in isolation.

The Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and CHCC said that even with the additional cases, the CNMI Community Vulnerability Level remains at "yellow" because of a greater number of negative results among an increasing number of residents being tested.

"We would like to encourage the community to continue to be cautious while in public settings. You can reduce your chances of being infected or spreading Covid-19 through the precautionary measures," the governor's office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force and CHCC have been working closely with partner agencies, as well as federal partners, to respond to this public health threat. This is a rapidly evolving situation. CHCC will continue to update the public on the circumstances of the person most recently diagnosed."

Earlier this week, the task force reported that a 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger on United Airline's Guam-to-Saipan flight on May 28, tested positive for Covid-19.

The passenger, who is reportedly asymptomatic, flew from Guam to Saipan and originated from the U.S. mainland.

Click here to subscribe to our digital monty edition