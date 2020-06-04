Democrats to hold special election and caucus on June 6

The Democratic Party of Guam will hold a special election and caucus (drive-through voting) on Saturday, June 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Adelup Breezeway.

The special election will be to vote for the party’s state chair (female) and the caucus will elect seven at-large delegates for the upcoming 2020 Democratic National Convention to be held on Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Any member of the Democratic Party of Guam who is a resident of Guam, 18 years of age or over, and a U.S. citizen is entitled to vote in the election.

A valid ID will be required and same day registration as a member of the Democratic Party is allowed on the day of the election.

Guam will send a total of 13 delegates to the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Wisconsin. The Delegation will include the Party Chair, Party Vice-Chair, National Committeeman and National Committeewoman, Gov. Lourdes Leon Guerrero, Congressman Michael San Nicolas and seven at-large delegates.

If you have any questions about this election, please contact democraticpartyofguam@gmail.com.

