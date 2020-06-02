Philippine Airlines to resume Guam service June 12

flights The Philippine Airlines will resume itsto Guam on June 12, but with a reduced frequency.

The Philippine flag carrier, which used to have daily fights between Manila and Guam prior to Covid-19 lockdown, will fly twice a week -- every Friday and Monday from Manila to Guam; and every Saturday and Tuesday from Guam to Manila.

"These plans are highly subject to change, depending on Covid-19 conditions: the duration of community quarantines, the status of travel bans and restrictions imposed by various governments and their impact on passenger demand, and above all, on the public health and safety situation in each of the countries that PAL serves," PAL stated on its website.

While quarantine requirements for Japan and South Korea visitors will be lifted, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said last week the public health emergency mandate will continue to apply to travelers arriving from the Philippines.

As of June 1, the Philippines had 18,636 positive cases with 960 deaths.

PAL has announced the resumption of its domestic and international flights following the Philippine government's move to lift the Covid-19 lockdown in the capital city of Manila.

PAL will also operate limited international services on select routes to the United States, Canada, Vietnam, mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Japan, the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

The Philippines reopened its skies to international flights on May 11, after a temporary shutdown on May 4 due to the overwhelming arrival rate of 2,000 Filipinos daily. The temporary suspension of international passenger arrivals was necessary to decongest the processing to a more manageable level, according to the Philippines’ Department of Transportation.