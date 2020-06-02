A 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger on United Airline's Guam-to-Saipan flight on May 28, tested positive for Covid-19, according to the CNMI Governor's Covid-19 Task Force.

The passenger, who is reportedly asymptomatic, flew from Guam to Saipan and originated from the U.S. mainland.

"The individual, along with other passengers aboard the same flight have safely been in quarantine upon their arrival and are being monitored closely by Commonwealth Health Corp.," according to the task force.

The CNMI had 23 Covid19 positive cases as of June 2. The number includes five active cases, 16 recoveries and two deaths.

The task force and the CHCC continue to encourage residents within the Marianas to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.

• Stay home as much as possible. Avoid unnecessary travel or public places.

• Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.

• Choose drive-thru, take-out, or delivery options, or outdoor seating, if available, when dining in.

• Send only one healthy adult from the household run necessary errands, such as getting groceries or

• picking up medications. Leave children, elderly, and other vulnerable people at home as much as

• possible. When returning home from an errand, wash your hands before doing anything else.

• Older adults and people with chronic medical conditions are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness.

People at high risk should stay at home as much as possible.

• Create a household plan of action https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/prepare/checklisthousehold-ready.html

• Ensure a 30-day supply of all medicines. Continue good hand hygiene:

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoid touching your face, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not readily available.