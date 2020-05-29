$117.9M stimulus payments processed for Guam recipients

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced today that on Thursday, the agency processed approximately 3,000 EIP program payments totaling about $4.7 million.

Altogether, for the months of April and May , DRT processed approximately $117.9 million in EIP Program Payments which represents about 87 percent of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury.

Guam EIP Program Timeline:

CARES Act signed into law by President Trump Friday, March 27, 2020 (March 28, 2020 Guam time)

First EIP payments made with local funds $11 million Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Guam EIP implementation plan approved Monday, May 4, 2020

Guam EIP funding of $107.8 million received Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Guam DRT processed approximately $38.9 million in EIP Sunday, May 10, 2020

Guam DRT processed approximately $37 million in EIP Monday, May 11, 2020

Guam DRT processed approximately $20 million in EIP Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Guam EIP funding of $24.1 million received Monday, May 18, 2020

Guam DRT Processed approximately $6.25 million in EIP Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Guam DRT processed approximately $4.7 million in EIP Thursday, May 28, 2020

In the month of May 2020, the agency processed approximately 56,700 EIP Program payments totaling about $107 million.

About $96 million of the $107 million was processed within seven days from receiving EIP funding from the U.S. Treasury.

This is in addition to the approximately $11 million which was processed in the month of April within a little over two weeks of the passing of the CARES Act.

In line with the CARES Act, DRT will continue to process EIP Program payments through Dec. 31.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

DRT worked to ensure that the language “validly filed and processed” was approved by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury. This language was very critical to the agency being able to follow the pillar of the CARES Act which requires that payments be made as rapidly as possible to eligible recipients. Had this language not been included, DRT would have only been able to pay a fraction of what it was able to pay within the month, which would have resulted in thousands of Guam residents waiting for potentially up to several months for their EIP.

All EIP program checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing with the last batch being transmitted on Thursday, May 28.

All EIP Program payments processed were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of May 16, 2020 DRT launched its online version of the Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filersForm. Guam residents who meet the requirements for the Form EIP-NF are encouraged to register at the Individual Login Section of DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.comso that they can file the form online.