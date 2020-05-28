Public emergency extended through June 30

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Thursday signed an executive order officially extending the public health emergency from May 30 June 30 and allowing additional activities during Pandemic Condition of Readiness (PCOR) 2 effective Friday.

Under PCOR 2, limited activities are permitted to operate under moderate restrictions.

The governor reminded the community that mitigation measures remain in place including social distancing of at least 6 feet and posting of appropriate signage; frequent cleaning of all surfaces; mandating the wearing of face masks unless engaged in physical exercise or eating; and permitting/encouraging teleworking.

Older residents and those with pre-existing conditions are encouraged to limit excursions of any type.

Any place of business, place of worship, or public accommodation shall operate at no greater than 50 percent occupancy or 10 people, whichever is greater.

Social gatherings or congregations shall be limited to no more than 25 people regardless of whether the individuals are of a single household unit.

All public parks and beaches shall be open to the public.

All GovGuam offices, agencies, and departments will recommence public operations on June 1. Employees who have yet to be recalled to their workplaces will be expected to return. To the extent possible and where appropriate, agencies will encourage teleworking by employees. GovGuam agencies will abide by the applicable Public Health Guidance in their operations.

Effective June 1, Category 3 of the Covid-19 Response Differential Pay Plan expires.

All public and private schools on Guam serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students remain closed for educational purposes. The Guam Department of Education (GDOE) will be sending out further guidance regarding operating status to schools and central office employees.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services a guidance listing the restrictions for business operations.

Dine-in services are now allowed at restaurants but food courts and bars remain closed. Salad bars, buffets, and self-service operation of any kind are prohibited.

Businesses and organizations identified may proceed to operate after industry-specific or organization-specific plans are developed and submitted with Covid-19 prevention and control measures outlined in DPHSS guidance memo.



