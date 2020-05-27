Nelson seeks update on EIP check processing

As unemployment rates rise and many businesses remain closed, Vice Speaker Telena Cruz Nelson has asked for an update on the processing of economic impact Ppayments, or stimulus checks, as highly anticipated by the people of Guam.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation processed approximately 53,800 economic impact payment (EIP) checks in May, or about $102 million, in addition to $11 million processed in April.

The agency has previously stated that the government of Guam had received about $131.9 million of the total $134.8 approved by the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury.

In her letter to DRT Director Dafne Shimizu, Nelson requested the following information:

· How many EIP checks await processing due to invalid or incomplete filing? Please provide a relative timeline on when they may be processed and mailed out.

· How many EIP checks have been processed, but not yet mailed out? Please provide a relative timeline on when they may be mailed and when recipients can expect them.

· How many EIP checks in total await processing? Please provide a relative timeline on when they may be processed and mailed out.

“Many people have been contacting us for updates on the issuance of their stimulus checks, money that will go a long way towards providing sustenance for our people during this difficult time,” said Nelson, vice chair of the Committee on Revenue and Taxation, and Procurement.

“We applaud the dedication and hard work of every DRT employee, and appreciate their steadfast service in ensuring the people of Guam receive their stimulus checks as soon as humanly possible. Their continued service during this crisis is deeply valued and admired by our island community.”

