Two test positive for Covid-19; One confirmed probable case

The Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) tested 64 individuals for Covid-19 on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with conclusive results. Two tested positive through DPHSS and 62 tested negative for SARS-CoV-2.

One new probable case of Covid-19 was reported to DPHSS. The case tested positive through serology testing at Diagnostic Laboratory Services and was classified as a probable case.

To date, there have been 169 cases confirmed through Covid-19 testing provided with five deaths and 139 released from isolation. New criteria for release of cases from isolation were implemented on May 22.

For persons having symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) and any other symptoms attributed to Covid-19 infection and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared—or, with recurrent symptoms, at least 10 days have passed since recurrent symptoms appeared— and at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test.

For persons without symptoms, at least 14 days have passed since the date of their first (or most recent) positive Covid-19 diagnostic test assuming they have not subsequently developed symptoms since their positive test.

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The cumulative total from all labs will be reported on a nightly basis, unless unavailable. The following breakdown provides cumulative COVID-19 test results for Tuesday, May 26:

The Guam Department of Education (GDOE), State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) under the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food Nutrition Service (FNS), in collaboration with Pacific Unlimited Incorporated and Matson, Guam, will be issuing USDA Families to Farmers food boxes and Disaster Household Distribution (DHD) food commodity bags at two new locations this week. Effective immediately, the distribution site at the GDOE Piti warehouse is now closed.

On Wednesday, May 27, commodities distribution will take place at the Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Only 2,000 food bags and boxes will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Commodities distribution may end early if all 2,000 bags are distributed before 10 a.m.

On Friday, May 29, the GDOE in collaboration with Pacific Unlimited Incorporated and Matson, Guam, will be issuing USDA Families to Farmers food boxes and DHD food commodity bags at two sites:

Tiyan Upper Baseball Field from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Dededo Farmer’s Market from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Only 2,000 food bags and boxes will be distributed at each site on a first come, first served basis. Distribution may end early if all available resources are distributed before 10 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP-DHD food commodities and one Farmers to Families food box of fresh fruits or vegetables. Food commodities include items such as fresh apples and oranges, juices, beans, rice, canned fruits, sauces, tuna, salmon, pork, beef and chicken, while supplies last.

The Archdiocese had established a national toll-free number of 1 (800) 961-9848 last March to help Guam Catholics with questions about Church matters related to Covid-19 following the temporary suspension of public Masses in the archdiocese and closures of parish offices and schools.

With the suspension of public Masses in the archdiocese set to be lifted this weekend and many archdiocese offices reopening, the Helpline is being discontinued.