Covid-19 testing for homeless set for next week

The Guam Homeless Coalition and its partners will provide Covid-19 testing to Guam’s homeless population next week. Guam had 873 homeless individuals as of the 2019 count.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon from May 26 to 29 at the following locations:

Participating government and non-profit providers include Catholic Social Service, Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Mañelu, The Salvation Army, and the University of Guam.



In addition to Covid-19 testing, Providers will conduct initial assessment/pre-screening of all attendees for appropriate housing options and needed companion services available through Guam’s network of service providers responding to the Covid-19 emergency. Interpreters will be present. Gift bags will be distributed containing food and hygiene products. Participants will be provided meals coordinated through Guam Homeland Security. Guam Homeless Coalition member organizations and volunteers will be on hand to lend assistance

On Sunday, the Joint Information Center reported an additional confirmed case of Covid-19 from the Guam Memorial Hospital. The case reported recent travel to the continental United States and was identified while staying in a government quarantine facility.

To date, there are 166 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with five deaths and 138 released from isolation.

Covid -19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The cumulative total from all labs will be reported on a nightly basis, unless unavailable.

Tony Toves Barcinas, a native of Malesso who now resides in Las Vegas, created the above video, using photos from family and friends on Facebook, in honor of the frontliners who ave been working throughout the Covid-29 pandemic period.

The government of Guam reminded the public that all parks and beaches remain closed to all activities except for individual use for purposes of exercise, both physical and mental, subject to social distancing mandates.

Residents and visitors are reminded to adhere to the social distancing directives issued by law enforcement or law enforcement partners to include representatives from the Mayors Council of Guam who assist in the enforcement of the mandates in effect. The community is also reminded to adhere to any closure signs or barricades.

Although Guam places of worship are currently able to operate while following social distancing mandates, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released general considerations to help communities of faith discern how best to practice their beliefs while keeping their staff and congregations safe. Millions of Americans embrace worship as an essential part of life. For many faith traditions, gathering together for worship is at the heart of what it means to be a community of faith, but as Americans are now aware, gatherings present a risk for increasing the spread of Covid-19 during this public health emergency.

CDC offers these suggestions for faith communities to consider, consistent with their own faith traditions, in the course of preparing to reconvene for in-person gatherings while still working to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

