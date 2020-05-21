53,800 stimulus payments processed for release

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation (DRT) has processed a total of 53,800 economic impact payments this month, including the 3,300 worth approximately $6.25 million that were processed today. These processed payments totaled $102.15 million.

According to the governor's office, the 53,800 processed in May are in addition to the $11 million processed in April.

All EIP Program checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing with the last batch being transmitted on Tuesday afternoon, the governor's office said.

All EIP Program payments processed were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

The inclusion of the “validly filed and processed” language was very critical to the Agency being able to follow the pillar of the CARES Act which requires that payments be made as rapidly as possible to eligible recipients. Had this language not been included, DRT would not have been able to pay out as many payments as it has so far and Guam residents would have had to wait for months before being able to receive any payments.

In terms of funding, the government of Guam has received a total of about $131.9 million of the total $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury. Approximately $107.8 million was received on May 6, 2020 and another approximately $24.1 million was received on Monday, May 19, 2020.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of May 16, DRT launched its online version of the Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers Form. Guam residents who meet the requirements for the Form EIP-NF are encouraged to register at the Individual Login Section of DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.com so that they can file the form online.

