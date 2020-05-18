Quarantined individuals to move out of Pacific Star

Hotel Santa Fe will be the official quarantine facility align with Wyndham Hotel.

All current occupants in quarantine at the Pacific Star will transfer to two Tamuning hotels today, the governor’s office announced.

The Hotel Santa Fe and Wyndham Garden Guam were awarded contracts from the General Services Agency to serve as quarantine facilities during the ongoing public health emergency and while the quarantine mandate remains in effect for incoming travelers, according to the governor’s office.

Although Guam has moved the PCOR 2, all incoming travelers are still required to be placed in a government-approved quarantine facility.

The government of Guam will cover the cost of lodging and meals for returning Guam residents. Non-residents will be required to pay for quarantine related expenses, including food and lodging, before being allowed access to their room. This includes:

Any non-resident of Guam traveling to Guam for reasons other than the performance of essential governmental service functions, including but not limited to tourists and non-resident family members

Any member of the federal government or U.S. Armed Forces to include dependents traveling to Guam on official orders



GovGuam directors and employees who were previously assigned to QFAC operations will return to their agencies in support of continuity of government services and operations. Members of the Guam National Guard will assume quarantine operations in support of the response efforts. The Governor of Guam extends heartfelt appreciation to those who have worked and continue to support quarantine operations.

In accordance with Executive Order 2020-14, entry restrictions to Guam remain in place at this time. As this is an evolving situation, the following quarantine mandates remain in effect but are subject to change with little to no notice: