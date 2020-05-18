Guam DRT processes 50,000 stimulus payments

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed more than 50,000 economic impact payments, totaling $95.9 million since last week and additional payments are expected to be processed this week.

Approximately 40,000 EIP payments were released on May 10 and 11, approximately 10,500 payments totaling $20 million were released on May 13.

"All checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing with the last batch being transmitted on Thursday morning," DRT said in a press release. "In the last week, DRT processed approximately $95.9 million in EIP Program payments. DRT is expected to process additional payments within this week."

DRT said all EIP checks processed in the last week were subject to garnishments for child support in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

As of May 16, DRT had launched its online version of the Guam Form EIP-NF, Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers Form. Guam residents who meet the requirements for the Form EIP-NF are encouraged to register at the Individual Login Section of DRT’s website at www.myguamtax.com so that they can file the form online.

