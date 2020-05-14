PPE kits from Pentagon coming to Guam by end of June

The Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency has signed a $134 million contract award with the Federal Resources Supply Company to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for medical personnel at over 15,000 nursing home locations, DOD spokesman Lt. Col. Mike Andrews announced Thursday.

Andrews said deliveries have started this week in New York, New Jersey, Washington D.C., Baltimore and Philadelphia and will be completed across the United States, Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and Guam by the end of June at FEMA-designated priority locations. ​

"The total quantities required for the kit components are: Eyewear: 1.2 million goggles, Gloves: 64.4 million pairs, Gowns: 12.8 million, Masks: 13.8 million. Distribution plans may be impacted based on the contracted rate of production and material distribution changes based on transportation availability," Andrews said.

This initiative is in coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Andrews said.

He added that the department remains closely partnered with FEMA and Human Health Services in providing almost $2.3 billion in life-saving medical services, supplies and equipment to service members and federal agencies in the nation's whole-of-government approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The contract was backed by the Defense Production Act, a Korean War-era law, which the DOD is using for the first time in five decades to increase the nation's supply of needed resources during the Covid-19 crisis.

Andrews earlier said the White House approved the DoD's use of the old law on April 10, which was aimed at boosting production of N95 masks by more than 39 million over the next 90 days.

“Federal Resources is honored to be awarded the contract to provide necessary equipment and solutions to the nation’s essential health-care workers. Those on the front line of the Covid-19 healthcare crisis are protecting America’s seniors and the loved ones of our nation,” said Robert McWilliams, Federal Resources president.

McWilliams noted the logistical challenge of quickly delivering around 15,000 shipments of PPE. However, he said, such challenge pales in comparison to the challenges healthcare workers are facing daily.

“As the threat climate makes the jobs of those on the front lines more difficult and dangerous, we are more committed now than ever to supporting their missions and providing the equipment and solutions to keep them safe from harm,” McWilliams said.

Federal Resources has partnered with the DLA to secure products and solutions to aid in the Covi-19 response. DLA is the nation’s combat logistics support agency, managing the global supply chain for the military and other federal agencies. In the midst of a global shortage of PPE, including surgical masks, gowns, eye protection and gloves, Federal Resources located multiple sources of supply to quickly and efficiently put critical PPE in the hands of those who need them.

