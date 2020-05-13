Humanities Guåhan opens applications for relief grant starting May 15

Cultural and humanities-based nonprofit organizations in Guam experiencing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic may apply for financial relief through Humanities Guåhan’s CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Program.

Organizations may apply for up to $10,000 in relief funds, which may be used for general operating expenses, and pre-existing or pre-planned programming. Matching funds are not required.

Small organizations with limited resources or limited access to support, as well as organizations that serve underserved communities, are encouraged to apply.

This program is made possible by funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) and the federal 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Humanities Guåhan’s CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Program

-Grant Guidelines:

http://www.humanitiesguahan.org/programs/cares-grants

-Applications will be accepted online at:

http://humanitiesguahan.submittable.com/

For more information, contact Bernice Santiago at bsantiago@humanitiesguahan.org or 472-4462