Guam DRT processes additional 20,000 Covid relief checks

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed additional 20,000 in economic impact payments on Monday, for a total of 40,000 including the first batch of 20,0000 processed over the weekend, the Office of the Governor announced.

The first set of payments which were processed represented approximately $38.9 million. The second set of payments represents approximately $37 million. For this week, a total of $75.9 million has been processed.

The additional checks will be transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam this afternoon for mailing. Garnishments for child support were made in line with what is required by the CARES Act.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.