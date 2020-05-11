20,000 Covid relief aid processed for Guam recipients

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed approximately 20,000 checks worth $38.9 million

for Economic Impact Payments, the Office of the Governor announced Monday.

"Checks will be transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam this afternoon for mailing," the governor's office said. "Garnishments for child support were made in line with what is required by the CARES Act. DRT is expected to continue to process large batches of payments for the EIP Program over the next few days."

“This is great news for our people,” said Gov. Lourdes A. Leon Guerrero on Monday, “Josh and I are so pleased to finally be able to get these payments out,” she added.



EIP is a federal program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act or CARES Act, which provides Americans for direct financial relief during the Covid-19 pandemic. EIP provides up to $1,200 for individuals, $2,400 for joint filers and $500 additional for each qualifying child ages 16 and under.

Payments will be based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Returns, and if an individual has not filed a 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return or if filed and Guam DRT has not processed the individual’s 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, then Guam DRT shall determine based on validly filed and processed 2018 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

“We were able to visit DRT last week to thank the employees who were activated to process these payments. We are extremely grateful to President Trump, U.S. Secretary Mnuchin, IRS Commissioner Rettig, and the IRS and U.S. Treasury teams for their support,” Leon Guerrero said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Approximately 20,000 EIP Program payments were processed on Mother’s Day,” said Mansapit-Shimizu. “Our team is committed to getting these monies out to our people. I thank our Governor and Lt. Governor for their continued support. I also thank our mothers who came in yesterday to ensure that we were able to get checks out this week,” she added.

Residents of Guam are advised not to use the non-filer portal on the IRS website. All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation.

ADVERTISEMENT

1.Who is eligible to receive a payment?

You may be eligible to receive a payment if you:

Are a U.S. citizen or U.S. resident alien;

Cannot be claimed as a dependent on someone else’s return;

Have a Social Security number (SSN) that is valid for employment (valid SSN); and

Exception: If either spouse is a member of the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the taxable year, then only one spouse needs to have a valid SSN

Have adjusted gross income below an amount based on your filing status and the number of your qualifying children: $75,000 for individuals if their filing status was single or married filing separately $112,500 for head of household filers and $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns



Taxpayers will receive a reduced payment if their AGI is between:

$75,000 and $99,000 if their filing status was single or married filing separately

112,500 and $136,500 for head of household

$150,000 and $198,000 if their filing status was married filing jointly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to subscribe to our digital edition