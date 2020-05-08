CNMI temporarily suspends commuity-based testing

Saipan-- The CNMI Governor’s Covid-19 Task Force would like to announce that the CNMI Community-Based Testing Initiative will be temporarily suspended starting Friday, May 8, 2020 through Sunday, May 10.

Due to the high volume of testing and commendable turnout by CNMI residents, the task force has decided to pause the registration of persons for community testing at the Saipan International Airport to allow for a timely return of results.

The Task Force will inform the public when community-based testing operations resume.

As of May 7, 2,336 individuals have been processed through 11 days of the CNMI Community-Based Testing Initiative. To date, this effort has identified one positive case.

The Task Force and Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation (CHCC)) remind the public that getting tested for Covid-19 does not improve response to the illness, nor does it reduce the risk of contracting or transmitting the disease. People who are tested and have a negative result, are still vulnerable to the virus.

The Task Force and CHCC continue to encourage residents within the Marianas to practice social distancing, which means avoiding close contact with people in order to avoid catching the virus yourself and to avoid passing it on to others.

Let's also take a moment this weekend to celebrate the important role mothers play in raising us and imparting model behavior. As our mothers would say, please continue good hygiene such as washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve, and avoid touching your face.

The CNMI began the community-based testing for Covid-19 at the Saipan International Airport on April 28.

