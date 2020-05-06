How Guam will spend its CARES Act grant

Guam has received $117 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act. The amount "is substantial but must be carefully managed," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said. The governor has submitted to Speaker Tina Muna Barnes the adminstration's spending plan, which the governor said does not require legislative approval. "The budget, which I have approved and which is attached herewith, is targeted toward our Covid-19 response and recovery needs and is guided by the U.S. Department of Treasury's Guidance for State, Territorial, Local, and Tribal Governments that was issued on April 22, 2020," the governor said.